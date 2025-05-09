Rising Tensions: Srinagar Airport Targeted in Drone Attack
Srinagar airport faced a suspected drone attack late Friday, just a day after India countered a Pakistani military attempt using drones and missiles. Loudspeakers in mosques advised residents to switch off lights. Explosions were reported near Awantipora, escalating tension between India and Pakistan.
Srinagar airport was reportedly targeted by a suspected drone attack on Friday night, according to local officials who immediately activated countermeasures in response.
This incident followed an earlier thwarting by Indian forces of attempts by Pakistani military to use drones and missiles against Indian military targets.
The heightened cross-border tensions have led to increased vigilance in Jammu and south Kashmir, where loud explosions and sirens prompted warnings for residents to turn off lights for safety.
