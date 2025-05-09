Rising Tensions: Srinagar Airport Targeted in Drone Attack

Srinagar airport was reportedly targeted by a suspected drone attack on Friday night, according to local officials who immediately activated countermeasures in response.

This incident followed an earlier thwarting by Indian forces of attempts by Pakistani military to use drones and missiles against Indian military targets.

The heightened cross-border tensions have led to increased vigilance in Jammu and south Kashmir, where loud explosions and sirens prompted warnings for residents to turn off lights for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)