Violence Erupts in Imo: Deadly Attack Sparks Fresh Concerns

Gunmen have killed at least 30 travellers in a brazen attack in Nigeria's southeastern Imo state, raising fresh alarms about rising violence in the region. Amnesty International highlighted the incident, attributing the violence to suspected members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

More than 20 vehicles and trucks were torched by the assailants, who launched their attack in the early hours. Police spokesperson Henry Okoye confirmed the attack but refrained from specifying the number of casualties. The police managed to kill one of the attackers.

Nigerian authorities have classified IPOB as a terrorist organization, with the group campaigning for the secession of southeastern Nigeria. The attack came during a visit from President Bola Tinubu and coincided with IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu's federal court appearance on terrorism charges. Amnesty International has urged Nigerian authorities to investigate and ensure justice for the victims.

