U.S. Eyes Compact of Free Association with Greenland Amid Strategic Interests

The United States is exploring a potential Compact of Free Association (COFA) with Greenland, according to sources close to the discussions. This strategic move seeks to strengthen ties with the island, aligning with the model used with Pacific Island nations like Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau.

While the agreements usually involve essential service provisions and military operations by the U.S. in exchange for duty-free trade and support, the Greenland proposal is laden with complexities. Denmark, which governs Greenland, has opposed the idea. Moreover, Greenlanders are divided on independence from Denmark and wary of U.S. integration.

Though COFA could enhance U.S. interests, particularly for mineral deposits essential for technology and military hardware, the plan faces hurdles, including potential pushback from both Danish officials and U.S. lawmakers, alongside concerns over China's growing influence in strategic regions.

