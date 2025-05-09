Supreme Court Supports Wikimedia in Free Speech Battle

In a landmark ruling on Friday, India's Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision that required online encyclopedia operator Wikimedia Foundation, which manages Wikipedia, to erase a page detailing its legal clash with Indian news agency ANI. ANI had initiated a defamation lawsuit against Wikimedia last year, claiming its Wikipedia page inaccurately portrayed it as a 'propaganda tool' for the government.

Wikimedia, maintaining its innocence, challenged the High Court's directive to remove the contested page. Judges at the Supreme Court supported Wikimedia's appeal, warning that adhering to the takedown order would cast a 'chilling effect on free speech.' The Supreme Court described the High Court's actions as 'disproportionate,' emphasizing the necessity for courts to remain open to public scrutiny and debate.

ANI acknowledged the ruling, highlighting a balance between press freedom and litigation confidentiality. Both ANI and Wikimedia expressed satisfaction over the decision, with Wikimedia working on reinstating the article. Reuters, holding a 26% share in ANI, declined immediate comment but noted it does not influence ANI's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)