Madhya Pradesh Government Suspends Leaves Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

The Madhya Pradesh government has canceled all forthcoming leaves for officials in 13 departments due to the India-Pakistan military conflict. This suspension will remain until further notice, with exceptions for health, family marriage, or death, subject to approval by district collectors or state secretaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken a decisive step in response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan by suspending all forthcoming leaves for officials across 13 critical departments. This directive aims to ensure readiness and efficient response management across these sectors during the ongoing conflict.

The affected departments primarily include public health, medical education, home affairs, and urban development, among others. The directive specifies that leave will only be granted in exceptional cases such as health emergencies, family marriages, or deaths, which require approval from district or state-level authorities.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a high-level meeting to assess and reinforce the state's security measures, underscoring the gravity of the current geopolitical situation and the state's commitment to maintaining stability and preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

