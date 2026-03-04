Chinese Political Purge: Top Officials Missing from Key Events

In a striking development, two senior Chinese officials were noticeably absent during the opening of two major political events in China, as highlighted by the presence of top Communist Party figures involved in a significant wave of purges.

Zhang Youxia, the highest-ranking general, was conspicuously missing from the 23-member Politburo at the onset of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). Ma Xingrui, the erstwhile top official in Xinjiang, was also absent, marking a significant moment amidst thousands of delegates gathering in Beijing for the CPPCC and the National People's Congress.

The absence of these officials signifies President Xi Jinping's firm stance on removing senior political figures under scrutiny for corruption, underscoring a renewed push against graft in sectors tied to the military, notably in aerospace, as evidenced by recent expulsions and absent lawmakers.