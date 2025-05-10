Omar Abdullah Leads Relief Efforts Amid Cross-Border Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a crucial meeting on Friday night to evaluate relief measures in border districts heavily impacted by cross-border shelling. This high-level meeting included key political figures, such as his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and Minister Satish Sharma, along with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners from the affected regions.

The briefing focused on critical areas such as evacuation processes, establishment of relief camps, and execution of essential security protocols. It was reported that camps are well equipped with food, medicine, shelter, and activities for children, ensuring comprehensive care for those displaced by the violence.

To coordinate these efforts, nodal officers have been appointed, and control rooms are staffed around the clock. Deputy commissioners highlighted the need for efficient dissemination of information to the public, particularly in identifying vulnerable communities and issuing alerts. Abdullah emphasized grassroots communication and instructed turning off solar lights in villages during blackouts to maintain safety and directed immediate application of contingency funds for emerging needs.

