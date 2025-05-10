Kim Jong Un Justifies North Korea's Support in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has justified North Korea’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, as a defense of a 'brother nation.' He warned that Pyongyang would consider military force if the U.S. continues its military provocations against Russia, according to state media KCNA.
Updated: 10-05-2025 03:03 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared his country's support for Russia in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, citing it as an exercise of sovereign rights to defend what he calls a 'brother nation.'
According to state media KCNA, Kim's comments come at a time when tensions have been escalating in the region. He strongly emphasized North Korea's position and the rationale behind its involvement.
Additionally, Kim did not shy away from warning that Pyongyang is prepared to authorize military action if the United States continues its provocations against Russia, further complicating international relations.
