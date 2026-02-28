The Fall of 'El Mencho': A Pyrrhic Victory in the War on Drugs
The killing of Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho', by Mexican forces, marked a notable but partial victory against drug cartels. His Jalisco New Generation Cartel remains a potent force, with extensive U.S. connections. The event highlights calls for increased U.S. action on domestic cartel activities, particularly money laundering and arms trafficking.
The recent killing of Nemesio Oseguera, alias 'El Mencho', by Mexican forces has been celebrated as a significant victory against drug cartels. However, experts reveal that his Jalisco New Generation Cartel continues to thrive, especially in the United States, where its operations remain robust.
Despite the Mexican government's bold actions, U.S. networks supporting the cartel have garnered less attention. These include military-grade weapons sourcing, fuel smuggling, and sophisticated money laundering schemes involving U.S. businesses. Consequently, calls are growing for the U.S. to enhance its efforts on home soil to dismantle these operations.
The case underscores the need for a cooperative international approach to combat such powerful criminal organizations, with emphasis on tackling complicity within the U.S. as crucial for weakening cartels' dominion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
