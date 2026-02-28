Left Menu

The Fall of 'El Mencho': A Pyrrhic Victory in the War on Drugs

The killing of Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho', by Mexican forces, marked a notable but partial victory against drug cartels. His Jalisco New Generation Cartel remains a potent force, with extensive U.S. connections. The event highlights calls for increased U.S. action on domestic cartel activities, particularly money laundering and arms trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:35 IST
The Fall of 'El Mencho': A Pyrrhic Victory in the War on Drugs

The recent killing of Nemesio Oseguera, alias 'El Mencho', by Mexican forces has been celebrated as a significant victory against drug cartels. However, experts reveal that his Jalisco New Generation Cartel continues to thrive, especially in the United States, where its operations remain robust.

Despite the Mexican government's bold actions, U.S. networks supporting the cartel have garnered less attention. These include military-grade weapons sourcing, fuel smuggling, and sophisticated money laundering schemes involving U.S. businesses. Consequently, calls are growing for the U.S. to enhance its efforts on home soil to dismantle these operations.

The case underscores the need for a cooperative international approach to combat such powerful criminal organizations, with emphasis on tackling complicity within the U.S. as crucial for weakening cartels' dominion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

 Turkey
2
Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from T20 World Cup after US strikes on Iran.

Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials ...

 Global
3
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India
4
Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026