Federal Judge Challenges Trump Administration's Sanctuary Funding Threat

A federal judge has issued a stern warning to President Donald Trump's administration over a new executive order targeting sanctuary jurisdictions. The order seeks to cut federal funding to cities that do not comply with the president's immigration agenda, a move that the judge says cannot sidestep a previous court injunction.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick's warning comes as 16 cities and counties, led by San Francisco, challenge the executive order in court. They argue it unlawfully threatens to withhold funds unless they comply with federal immigration enforcement efforts. These areas, including Minneapolis and Seattle, have policies that limit local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Judge Orrick emphasized that any funding cuts must be directly related to immigration policies. He noted the risk of using the order to coerce jurisdictions, potentially violating the U.S. Constitution. The ruling reinforces that executive power cannot be wielded to curtail federal funding without due legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)