Left Menu

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Administration's Sanctuary Funding Threat

A federal judge warned that President Trump's new executive order targeting sanctuary jurisdictions cannot defy a prior court injunction. The order aims to cut funds to cities that resist cooperating with federal immigration enforcement. Judge Orrick stated any unwarranted fund suspension would be unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 04:16 IST
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Administration's Sanctuary Funding Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has issued a stern warning to President Donald Trump's administration over a new executive order targeting sanctuary jurisdictions. The order seeks to cut federal funding to cities that do not comply with the president's immigration agenda, a move that the judge says cannot sidestep a previous court injunction.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick's warning comes as 16 cities and counties, led by San Francisco, challenge the executive order in court. They argue it unlawfully threatens to withhold funds unless they comply with federal immigration enforcement efforts. These areas, including Minneapolis and Seattle, have policies that limit local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Judge Orrick emphasized that any funding cuts must be directly related to immigration policies. He noted the risk of using the order to coerce jurisdictions, potentially violating the U.S. Constitution. The ruling reinforces that executive power cannot be wielded to curtail federal funding without due legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025