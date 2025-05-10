Left Menu

Srinagar on Edge: Multiple Blasts Follow Drone Attack Thwart

Srinagar experienced multiple blasts early Saturday, following the Indian military’s successful prevention of drone attacks from Pakistan targeting facilities, including the airport. Sirens triggered citywide, and power outages ensued across Srinagar and the greater valley area, heightening tensions and concerns among residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 06:52 IST
Srinagar on Edge: Multiple Blasts Follow Drone Attack Thwart
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense start to Saturday, Srinagar was rocked by multiple blasts just hours after the Indian military averted drone attacks allegedly initiated by Pakistan. The thwarted attacks targeted key locations, including the Srinagar airport.

According to official sources, the blasts were detected near crucial installations. The sudden explosions led to blaring sirens throughout the city, signaling an alert and prompting immediate security measures.

Additionally, officials reported that power outages affected Srinagar and significant portions of the valley, adding to the sense of alarm and uncertainty among the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025