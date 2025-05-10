Srinagar on Edge: Multiple Blasts Follow Drone Attack Thwart

In a tense start to Saturday, Srinagar was rocked by multiple blasts just hours after the Indian military averted drone attacks allegedly initiated by Pakistan. The thwarted attacks targeted key locations, including the Srinagar airport.

According to official sources, the blasts were detected near crucial installations. The sudden explosions led to blaring sirens throughout the city, signaling an alert and prompting immediate security measures.

Additionally, officials reported that power outages affected Srinagar and significant portions of the valley, adding to the sense of alarm and uncertainty among the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)