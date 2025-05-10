Federal Downsizing Frozen: Judge Halts Trump's Workforce Cuts

In a significant legal development, a California judge has ordered a temporary halt to the Trump administration's aggressive downsizing of the federal workforce.

Judge Susan Illston, based in San Francisco, ruled that any substantial restructuring of federal agencies requires Congressional approval, effectively freezing the reductions for at least 14 days.

This decision comes amid widespread legal opposition to President Trump's attempts to minimize federal government size, impacting several key agencies and thousands of workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)