Federal Downsizing Frozen: Judge Halts Trump's Workforce Cuts
A California judge ordered a halt to the Republican administration's federal workforce downsizing. This temporary restraining order was issued amidst legal challenges to President Trump's workforce reduction efforts. Judge Susan Illston emphasized that presidential changes should involve Congressional cooperation. The order affects multiple federal agencies and is applicable for 14 days.
In a significant legal development, a California judge has ordered a temporary halt to the Trump administration's aggressive downsizing of the federal workforce.
Judge Susan Illston, based in San Francisco, ruled that any substantial restructuring of federal agencies requires Congressional approval, effectively freezing the reductions for at least 14 days.
This decision comes amid widespread legal opposition to President Trump's attempts to minimize federal government size, impacting several key agencies and thousands of workers.
