Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Calls for Peace Between Rivals
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Pakistan and India to de-escalate rising tensions, after Pakistan launched a military operation against India. Rubio offered U.S. assistance for peace talks to prevent future conflicts. The situation marks the most severe fighting between the nations in nearly 30 years.
In a bid to ease escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in dialogue with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir. A U.S. Department of State spokesperson disclosed that Rubio pressed both nations to find pathways to de-escalate their mounting conflict.
The Secretary of State also extended an offer of U.S. assistance to facilitate constructive discussions focused on averting future confrontations. This move underscores a diplomatic push amid rising hostilities between the South Asian neighbors.
The call for peace comes as Pakistan initiated military action against India, targeting strategic locations including a missile storage site in northern India, escalating what is reported as the worst fighting seen in nearly three decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
