Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Calls for Peace Between Rivals

In a bid to ease escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in dialogue with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir. A U.S. Department of State spokesperson disclosed that Rubio pressed both nations to find pathways to de-escalate their mounting conflict.

The Secretary of State also extended an offer of U.S. assistance to facilitate constructive discussions focused on averting future confrontations. This move underscores a diplomatic push amid rising hostilities between the South Asian neighbors.

The call for peace comes as Pakistan initiated military action against India, targeting strategic locations including a missile storage site in northern India, escalating what is reported as the worst fighting seen in nearly three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)