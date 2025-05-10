Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Calls for Peace Between Rivals

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Pakistan and India to de-escalate rising tensions, after Pakistan launched a military operation against India. Rubio offered U.S. assistance for peace talks to prevent future conflicts. The situation marks the most severe fighting between the nations in nearly 30 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 08:50 IST
Marco Rubio

In a bid to ease escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in dialogue with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir. A U.S. Department of State spokesperson disclosed that Rubio pressed both nations to find pathways to de-escalate their mounting conflict.

The Secretary of State also extended an offer of U.S. assistance to facilitate constructive discussions focused on averting future confrontations. This move underscores a diplomatic push amid rising hostilities between the South Asian neighbors.

The call for peace comes as Pakistan initiated military action against India, targeting strategic locations including a missile storage site in northern India, escalating what is reported as the worst fighting seen in nearly three decades.

