BSF Destroys Terrorist Launchpad Amid Cross-Border Tensions
The Border Security Force (BSF) destroyed a terrorist launchpad in Sialkot, Pakistan, following unprovoked firing across the border near Akhnoor, Jammu. The incident occurred after Pakistan targeted BSF posts, prompting a strong response resulting in significant damage to Pakistan Rangers' assets. This reinforces India's commitment to its sovereignty.
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) reported on Saturday the destruction of a terrorist launchpad across from Akhnoor in Jammu. This action was in response to unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side along the International Border.
The launchpad was located at Looni in Pakistan's Sialkot district. It was completely destroyed following Pakistan's initiation of unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu sector, starting at 9 PM on Friday.
In retaliation, the BSF caused extensive damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers. A BSF spokesperson emphasized India's unyielding dedication to safeguarding its sovereignty.
