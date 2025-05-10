US Issues Security Alert Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
The US mission in Pakistan has restricted personnel movements due to escalated tensions with India. The Pakistani Army advised residents to stay home. US citizens are advised to leave if safe or shelter in place otherwise, as flight availability remains unpredictable.
The US mission in Pakistan has advised all personnel to limit movements following instructions from the Pakistani Army for residents to stay indoors amid heightened tensions with India.
A security alert from the US Embassy highlights that on May 10, Pakistan's military recommended all residents remain home due to the situation. The US Department of State maintains a 'Do Not Travel' advisory near the India-Pakistan border and advises reconsidering travel to Pakistan in general.
US citizens in conflict zones should evacuate if safe; otherwise, shelter in place, monitor local news, and maintain a low profile. Tensions rose after Indian forces launched strikes in response to a recent cross-border attack. Pakistan retaliated with drone strikes targeting Indian regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
