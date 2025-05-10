US Issues Security Alert Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The US mission in Pakistan has advised all personnel to limit movements following instructions from the Pakistani Army for residents to stay indoors amid heightened tensions with India.

A security alert from the US Embassy highlights that on May 10, Pakistan's military recommended all residents remain home due to the situation. The US Department of State maintains a 'Do Not Travel' advisory near the India-Pakistan border and advises reconsidering travel to Pakistan in general.

US citizens in conflict zones should evacuate if safe; otherwise, shelter in place, monitor local news, and maintain a low profile. Tensions rose after Indian forces launched strikes in response to a recent cross-border attack. Pakistan retaliated with drone strikes targeting Indian regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)