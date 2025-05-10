Left Menu

Heightened Tensions on the Rajasthan Border: Increased Precautions Amid Security Threats

A high alert was issued in Rajasthan's border districts due to potential threats from Pakistan. Authorities instructed residents to stay indoors, while markets closed in precaution. Police intensified patrolling following drone attempts by Pakistan, with drones being neutralized mid-air. Debris was found in Barmer and Jaisalmer.

Heightened tensions engulf the border districts of Rajasthan as a high alert was issued after threats of potential strikes by Pakistan. Authorities urged residents to stay indoors and minimize unwarranted movement, reinforcing the need for caution.

In response to the security threats, Barmer and Jaisalmer witnessed the closure of markets, coupling precaution with an active alertness. Warning sirens blared in Barmer to signal the severity of the situation, while intensified police patrols and public announcements kept citizens informed and vigilant.

As night fell on Friday, multiple drone attacks were intercepted by Indian defense forces. Drones were neutralized mid-air, with debris discovered across Barmer and Jaisalmer the following morning, underpinning the looming specter of cross-border aggression.

