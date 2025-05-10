Heightened Tensions on the Rajasthan Border: Increased Precautions Amid Security Threats

Heightened tensions engulf the border districts of Rajasthan as a high alert was issued after threats of potential strikes by Pakistan. Authorities urged residents to stay indoors and minimize unwarranted movement, reinforcing the need for caution.

In response to the security threats, Barmer and Jaisalmer witnessed the closure of markets, coupling precaution with an active alertness. Warning sirens blared in Barmer to signal the severity of the situation, while intensified police patrols and public announcements kept citizens informed and vigilant.

As night fell on Friday, multiple drone attacks were intercepted by Indian defense forces. Drones were neutralized mid-air, with debris discovered across Barmer and Jaisalmer the following morning, underpinning the looming specter of cross-border aggression.

