Blast and Resilience: The Resounding Impact of Drone Strikes in Jammu

In the early hours of Saturday, Jammu city was terrorized by a spate of mortar shelling and drone strikes, leading to extensive damage in the region. Among the most affected was the densely populated area of Rehari Colony, where a devastating blast severely damaged homes and vehicles.

Residents recalled the frightening moments when sirens and explosions shattered their peace. Gulshan Dutta's home was among those hit, and his family narrowly escaped injury. The financial hub near the Aap Shambhu temple was also targeted, although mass casualties were avoided just by chance.

The shocking attacks, reminiscent of the violence during the 1971 conflict, have stirred fear throughout Jammu. Many residents, alongside political leaders, called for accountability, emphasizing that targeting civilians is unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)