Ceasefire Breach: Tensions Flare Along Line of Control in Kashmir
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri and Gurez sectors. The targeted areas include Charunda, Hatlanga, and Bagtore. While no casualties were reported immediately, heavy shelling continued. This followed an incident where a woman was killed on Friday in Baramulla.
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistani troops reportedly violated the ceasefire in the Uri and Gurez sectors, according to official sources.
The affected areas include Charunda and Hatlanga in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, as well as Bagtore in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district. Despite heavy shelling reported in these locations, there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The incident follows a tragic event on Friday, where shelling from Pakistani troops resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to two family members in the Baramulla and Kupwara districts. Authorities are currently awaiting further details on the ongoing situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ceasefire
- Line of Control
- Kashmir
- Uri
- Gurez
- Pakistani troops
- shelling
- Baramulla
- Bandipora
- casualties
ALSO READ
Tensions Surge: Unprovoked Firing by Pakistani Troops Along LoC
Tensions Escalate: Cross-Border Shelling Claims Lives in Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch Shelling: Civilians Recount Devastation Amid Rising Tensions
Tensions Escalate Along LoC: Unprovoked Shelling Sparks Retaliation
Intense Escalation: Shelling Along LoC Leaves 13 Civilians Dead in Poonch