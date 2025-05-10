Ceasefire Breach: Tensions Flare Along Line of Control in Kashmir

Tensions escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistani troops reportedly violated the ceasefire in the Uri and Gurez sectors, according to official sources.

The affected areas include Charunda and Hatlanga in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, as well as Bagtore in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district. Despite heavy shelling reported in these locations, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The incident follows a tragic event on Friday, where shelling from Pakistani troops resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to two family members in the Baramulla and Kupwara districts. Authorities are currently awaiting further details on the ongoing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)