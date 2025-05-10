Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Salvage Diver Dies in Superyacht Recovery Mission

A diver died during operations to salvage Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht off northern Sicily. The yacht went down last year, killing Lynch and six others. The diver, from Dutch company Hebo Maritiemservice, was struck by metal debris. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded off the coast of northern Sicily as a diver died during efforts to retrieve the superyacht of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch. Last year, the yacht sank under mysterious conditions, resulting in the deaths of Lynch and six others.

The diver, identified as a 39-year-old Dutch national, was reportedly struck by a piece of metal while working underwater near the small port of Porticello. He was employed by Hebo Maritiemservice, a Dutch specialist salvage company, involved in the recovery operation.

A spokesperson for TMC Marine, the company leading the salvage, stated that investigations are ongoing, and all parties involved are cooperating fully with authorities. Support is being extended to the salvage team, with condolences to the diver's family.

