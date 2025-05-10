Legal Battle Unfolds in Weinstein Retrial: Unveiling Accusations and Defense

In a continuation of the landmark #MeToo movement, Harvey Weinstein's attorneys are attempting to undermine allegations from Kaja Sokola, a Polish-born ex-model, who claims the former Hollywood titan sexually abused her as a teen. Defense lawyer Mike Cibella suggested Sokola's accusations were driven by career ambitions and financial motivations.

Sokola testified, refuting claims of her seeking any benefits from Weinstein, asserting she had no consensual encounters with him. She recounted traumatic experiences, starting from 2002, alleging a history of abuse that led to severe emotional distress. Prosecutors added a criminal sex act charge against Weinstein for an alleged 2006 incident, citing overturned convictions in support.

As the retrial unfolds, defense probes inconsistencies in Sokola's recounts and her omission of certain incidences from earlier lawsuits. Despite suggestions of financial incentive, Sokola maintains her pursuit of justice, emphasizing the psychological impact of Weinstein's alleged actions. The trial continues with further testimonies anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)