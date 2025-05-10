Left Menu

Deadly Attack on Pakistani Security Personnel at Northwest Check Post

In northwest Pakistan, an attack on a security check post led to nine personnel being killed and five injured. The incident occurred at the Danda Check post in South Waziristan, bordering Afghanistan. The military's media wing has yet to release an official statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:21 IST
Deadly Attack on Pakistani Security Personnel at Northwest Check Post
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident, nine security personnel lost their lives, and five sustained injuries following a terrorist attack on a check post in northwest Pakistan, according to media reports on Saturday.

The attack took place at the Danda Check post, located in Shakai tehsil of South Waziristan district, near the Afghanistan border, as reported by the Urdu-language Daily Mashriq.

Despite the quick response unit's efforts to transport the injured to the hospital, there has been no official comment from the military's media wing regarding the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025