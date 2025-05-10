Deadly Attack on Pakistani Security Personnel at Northwest Check Post

In a tragic incident, nine security personnel lost their lives, and five sustained injuries following a terrorist attack on a check post in northwest Pakistan, according to media reports on Saturday.

The attack took place at the Danda Check post, located in Shakai tehsil of South Waziristan district, near the Afghanistan border, as reported by the Urdu-language Daily Mashriq.

Despite the quick response unit's efforts to transport the injured to the hospital, there has been no official comment from the military's media wing regarding the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)