Deadly Attack on Pakistani Security Personnel at Northwest Check Post
In northwest Pakistan, an attack on a security check post led to nine personnel being killed and five injured. The incident occurred at the Danda Check post in South Waziristan, bordering Afghanistan. The military's media wing has yet to release an official statement.
In a tragic incident, nine security personnel lost their lives, and five sustained injuries following a terrorist attack on a check post in northwest Pakistan, according to media reports on Saturday.
The attack took place at the Danda Check post, located in Shakai tehsil of South Waziristan district, near the Afghanistan border, as reported by the Urdu-language Daily Mashriq.
Despite the quick response unit's efforts to transport the injured to the hospital, there has been no official comment from the military's media wing regarding the attack.
