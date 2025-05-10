High-Stakes Geneva Meeting: China and U.S. in Economic Talks
China's Vice Premier He Lipeng met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva amid soaring tariffs and escalating tensions between the two nations. The meeting marks a critical step towards resolving trade disputes that have strained the world's top two economies.
China's Vice Premier He Lipeng engaged in critical discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva on Saturday, as reported by China's state-run Xinhua News Agency. These high-level talks come amid increasing economic tensions between the two leading global powers.
According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the conversations are indeed happening, a confirmation sought by Reuters. The meeting is seen as a significant move toward addressing the escalating trade conflict.
The talks follow weeks of intense discord between the nations, which resulted in tariffs on imported goods surging to over 100%. This Geneva meeting represents a pivotal attempt to mend growing rifts between the world's two largest economies.
