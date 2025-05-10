Left Menu

High-Stakes Geneva Meeting: China and U.S. in Economic Talks

China's Vice Premier He Lipeng met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva amid soaring tariffs and escalating tensions between the two nations. The meeting marks a critical step towards resolving trade disputes that have strained the world's top two economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:36 IST
High-Stakes Geneva Meeting: China and U.S. in Economic Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's Vice Premier He Lipeng engaged in critical discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva on Saturday, as reported by China's state-run Xinhua News Agency. These high-level talks come amid increasing economic tensions between the two leading global powers.

According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the conversations are indeed happening, a confirmation sought by Reuters. The meeting is seen as a significant move toward addressing the escalating trade conflict.

The talks follow weeks of intense discord between the nations, which resulted in tariffs on imported goods surging to over 100%. This Geneva meeting represents a pivotal attempt to mend growing rifts between the world's two largest economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025