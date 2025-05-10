High-Stakes Geneva Meeting: China and U.S. in Economic Talks

China's Vice Premier He Lipeng engaged in critical discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva on Saturday, as reported by China's state-run Xinhua News Agency. These high-level talks come amid increasing economic tensions between the two leading global powers.

According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the conversations are indeed happening, a confirmation sought by Reuters. The meeting is seen as a significant move toward addressing the escalating trade conflict.

The talks follow weeks of intense discord between the nations, which resulted in tariffs on imported goods surging to over 100%. This Geneva meeting represents a pivotal attempt to mend growing rifts between the world's two largest economies.

