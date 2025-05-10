Indian Army Thwarts Kamikaze Drone Threat from Pakistan
Indian Army's Air Defence successfully intercepted multiple Kamikaze drones launched from Pakistan, preventing potential mass civilian casualties. The drones, equipped with high-explosive payloads, were destroyed in Punjab's Amritsar area. The incident underscores the effectiveness of India's air-defence system amidst ongoing provocations from across the border.
The Indian Army's Air Defence units successfully intercepted and shot down multiple Kamikaze drones launched by Pakistan early Saturday morning. These drones, identified as Byker YIHA III models, crossed the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, defense sources confirmed.
Launched around 5 am, the drones were headed toward densely populated civilian areas, potentially causing mass harm. Thanks to the swift response of the Indian Army's Air Defence system, the drones were detected and destroyed within seconds of entering Indian airspace, averting potential disaster.
Initial reports indicate the drones bore high-explosive payloads, marking a new low in Pakistan's provocations. The incident, which resulted in no casualties or damage, highlights the effectiveness of India's multi-layered air defence system in safeguarding its borders.
