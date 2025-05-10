Fugitive Captured: 17-Year Hunt Ends on Moving Train

After 17 years on the run, Md Alam, an alleged murderer and rapist, has been captured by police in a dramatic operation aboard a train in Maharashtra, India. Alam, 43, was wanted for a 2008 murder in Bihar and a more recent rape allegation from his own daughter in Delhi.

Alam was arrested after police tracked his movements to the Shramik Express in Madhya Pradesh, receiving a tip-off that led to an exhaustive search across several train coaches. The operation spanned over 1,100 kilometers and concluded with his arrest at Jalgaon Junction. This marked the end of a determined, years-long manhunt.

Throughout his time evading law enforcement, Alam altered his appearance, identity, and frequently changed locations across Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Despite his elusive tactics, law enforcement's persistence led to his capture. He is now in custody, with investigations ongoing to untangle the full extent of his alleged crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)