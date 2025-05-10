Cross-Border Cyber Warfare Hits India-Pakistan Tensions
Cross-border entities target government websites in escalating cyber attacks amid India-Pakistan conflicts, according to Maharashtra Cyber officials. These attacks, including DDoS and malware spreading, seek to disrupt administration and spread misinformation. The agency urges public vigilance and warns institutions to implement countermeasures against emerging threats.
As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, entities across the border have escalated their cyber warfare tactics by targeting Indian government websites. According to Maharashtra Cyber officials, these malicious actions aim to disrupt critical administrative functions and spread misinformation amid the ongoing conflict.
The offensive seems to have intensified following the launch of Operation Sindoor, with a deluge of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and digital defacement campaigns. These cyber attacks aim to disrupt essential public services and undermine the credibility of government platforms.
Maharashtra Cyber's detection agency reported the dissemination of malware-infected files intended to compromise individual user devices. To combat these threats, institutions have been alerted to implement swift countermeasures. Citizens have been advised to remain cautious when dealing with digital content as these threats continue to evolve.
