Fact-Check: Debunking Myths and Misinformation about India-Pakistan Relations

The Indian government has strongly refuted allegations of a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, calling the claims baseless. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit identified the headlines as a deliberate attempt to incite communal tensions within India.

Amidst rumors that Pakistan had destroyed the Udhampur air base in Jammu and Kashmir, the government assured citizens that the base remains fully operational. Such misinformation was attributed to a coordinated disinformation campaign propagated by Pakistani media and platforms.

False news regarding Indian military operations and cyberattacks on infrastructure were also dismissed, with the government stressing the importance of seeking verified information from official channels. The Fact Check Unit revealed numerous viral videos as part of these psychological warfare tactics.

