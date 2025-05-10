Left Menu

Rajasthan's Civil Defence Preparedness Amid Border Tensions

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant convened a State Civil Defence Advisory Committee meeting to review the state's civil defence readiness amidst India-Pakistan tensions. Key directives included enhancing disaster management, electricity supply, and medical services. Public awareness and community-level preparedness were emphasized to protect lives and property during emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:08 IST
In a critical meeting aimed at bolstering civil defence in Rajasthan, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant led discussions with the State Civil Defence Advisory Committee. The session, held in response to rising India-Pakistan hostilities, primarily focused on disaster management and emergency preparedness amidst growing security concerns in border areas.

Attendees, including key officials from home, medical, and energy departments, reviewed strategies to improve public safety. Pant stressed the importance of comprehensive civil defence drills encompassing siren alerts, blackout procedures, and search and rescue operations. He emphasized community involvement in preparedness efforts to safeguard lives and property.

Detailed plans were also laid out for enrolling civil defence wardens and volunteer groups, with a focus on identifying sensitive zones and implementing early warning systems. Public awareness campaigns, alongside coordinated efforts with entities like the National Cadet Corps, were highlighted as crucial to enhancing state readiness against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

