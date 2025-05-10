Assam Embraces Austerity for Armed Forces Support
The Assam Government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced austerity measures to support the armed forces and assist soldiers' families. These measures include suspending events and identifying families for assistance. District officials will coordinate with armed forces to ensure smooth troop movements.
- Country:
- India
The Assam Government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership, is implementing austerity measures as a gesture of solidarity with the armed forces. These measures aim to support soldiers' families while troops are on duty.
As part of these efforts, the state cabinet has decided to halt all seminars, conferences, workshops, and commemorative events. This decision comes in response to the current situation and was announced during a press conference celebrating Sarma's four years in office.
District officials have been tasked with identifying and supporting families of armed forces members. Furthermore, the Chief Minister has instructed them to work closely with armed forces officials to facilitate troop movements in Assam and other northeastern states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
