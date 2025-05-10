Kashmir Exodus: Villagers Flee Amid Intensified Shelling

Residents near the Line of Control in Kashmir are fleeing en masse as shelling from Pakistan intensifies, with over 1.1 lakh people evacuated from Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara districts. Civilians are forced to abandon homes hit by shells targeting residential and government buildings, escalating fears and panic.

In response to the crisis, local authorities have transformed schools into temporary shelters, ensuring evacuees have access to essentials. Rashida Maqbool, principal at Hanifa Model School, emphasized the humanitarian efforts to accommodate displaced families and provide them a safe haven during these tumultuous times.

The situation remains dire, with residents like Mubeen Ahmad worried about property destruction and theft. Meanwhile, community efforts led by officials such as Reyaz Ahmad Ganai are ensuring cooperation between departments, highlighting the region's resilience amid adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)