Baramulla Express: Auqib Nabi's Unstoppable Ascent to Cricket Glory

Auqib Nabi, the fast bowler hailing from Sheeri village in Baramulla, has become a standout figure in Indian domestic cricket. His journey, marked by determination and skill, played a critical role in leading Jammu and Kashmir to their first Ranji Trophy triumph against Karnataka, relying on a strong first-innings lead.

Nabi's impressive tally of 60 wickets this season, with an extraordinary average of under 12 runs per wicket, has earned him accolades from cricket luminaries, such as Sourav Ganguly, who advocate for his national selection. His father's pride is palpable, acknowledging his son's relentless hard work over sheer luck.

Despite initial setbacks in trials, Nabi's persistence paid off, particularly in knockout stages where he claimed crucial wickets, including those of notable batsmen K L Rahul and Karun Nair in the final. With his recent selection by Delhi Capitals in the IPL auction, Nabi's cricketing journey seems poised for even greater heights.

