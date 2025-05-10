Left Menu

Ludhiana Police Crackdown on Fake Video Spreaders Sparks Action

Ludhiana Police detained two individuals for circulating fake videos, causing public panic. Deputy Commissioner Rupinder Singh emphasized the disruption these videos cause and warned against spreading misinformation. An investigation is underway, and the public is urged to rely on credible sources to maintain peace and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:39 IST
Ludhiana Police Crackdown on Fake Video Spreaders Sparks Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ludhiana, the Commissioner's Police have detained two individuals accused of distributing fake videos across social media, inciting unwarranted public panic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rupinder Singh, stressed the dangers of such misinformation, warning that offenders will face strict legal actions under a zero-tolerance policy.

He urged the public to verify information from credible sources to aid in maintaining public order and communal harmony, highlighting the cybercrime unit's active role in combating online misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025