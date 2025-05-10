Ludhiana Police Crackdown on Fake Video Spreaders Sparks Action
Ludhiana Police detained two individuals for circulating fake videos, causing public panic. Deputy Commissioner Rupinder Singh emphasized the disruption these videos cause and warned against spreading misinformation. An investigation is underway, and the public is urged to rely on credible sources to maintain peace and safety.
10-05-2025
In Ludhiana, the Commissioner's Police have detained two individuals accused of distributing fake videos across social media, inciting unwarranted public panic.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rupinder Singh, stressed the dangers of such misinformation, warning that offenders will face strict legal actions under a zero-tolerance policy.
He urged the public to verify information from credible sources to aid in maintaining public order and communal harmony, highlighting the cybercrime unit's active role in combating online misinformation.
