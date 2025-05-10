Crackdown in Tennessee: Immigration Raids Stir Tensions in Nashville

In a sweeping operation with federal immigration officials, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has detained over 100 individuals in Nashville, raising alarms and uncertainty among the city's immigrant community.

The operation aligns with President Trump's mass deportation plans and underscores state involvement in federal immigration enforcement, drawing criticism from Nashville city officials.

Immigrant rights advocates claim racial profiling, stating patrols targeted neighborhoods predominantly inhabited by people of color. Concerns grow as many fear unjust deportations and prolonged detentions.

