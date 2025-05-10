Left Menu

Crackdown in Tennessee: Immigration Raids Stir Tensions in Nashville

Federal immigration officials, working with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, detained over 100 individuals in Nashville, causing concern within the immigrant community. The operation highlights state involvement in federal immigration actions and has been criticized by local city officials. Concerns of racial profiling have been raised by immigrant rights groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashville | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a sweeping operation with federal immigration officials, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has detained over 100 individuals in Nashville, raising alarms and uncertainty among the city's immigrant community.

The operation aligns with President Trump's mass deportation plans and underscores state involvement in federal immigration enforcement, drawing criticism from Nashville city officials.

Immigrant rights advocates claim racial profiling, stating patrols targeted neighborhoods predominantly inhabited by people of color. Concerns grow as many fear unjust deportations and prolonged detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

