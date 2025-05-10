Left Menu

Shapoorji Pallonji Group Launches Probe Amid Bribery Allegations

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has opened an internal investigation following the arrest of its Deputy General Manager, Viral Kantilal Mehta, in a bribery case involving tax appeals. The incident also involves several other individuals, including an Income Tax Commissioner. The group emphasized its commitment to integrity and compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:20 IST
Shapoorji Pallonji Group Launches Probe Amid Bribery Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has initiated an internal probe after its executive, Viral Kantilal Mehta, was apprehended by the CBI in a Rs 70 lakh bribery scandal. The bribery aimed to settle a tax appeal favorably for the engineering firm.

The incident involves multiple arrests, including that of Jeevan Lal Lavidiya, a senior Income Tax officer, and other associates. The group, in its statement, stressed that this alleged misconduct was neither known nor approved by them.

Firmly committed to its longstanding principles of transparency and law compliance, the group has pledged full cooperation with authorities in the ongoing investigation to maintain its 160-year legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025