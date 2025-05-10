Shapoorji Pallonji Group Launches Probe Amid Bribery Allegations

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has initiated an internal probe after its executive, Viral Kantilal Mehta, was apprehended by the CBI in a Rs 70 lakh bribery scandal. The bribery aimed to settle a tax appeal favorably for the engineering firm.

The incident involves multiple arrests, including that of Jeevan Lal Lavidiya, a senior Income Tax officer, and other associates. The group, in its statement, stressed that this alleged misconduct was neither known nor approved by them.

Firmly committed to its longstanding principles of transparency and law compliance, the group has pledged full cooperation with authorities in the ongoing investigation to maintain its 160-year legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)