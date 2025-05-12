Calm Restored: Ceasefire Brings Peace to Tense Border Regions
Border regions in the north experienced relief following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Villagers began returning home after emergency measures eased and unexploded shells were cleared. While caution remains, a sense of normalcy returned to Punjab and Rajasthan, with peace persisting overnight.
After a week of unrest, northern border regions enjoyed a reprieve as no shelling or drone sightings occurred, following an agreement by New Delhi and Islamabad to cease military actions immediately. Villagers returned home as bomb disposal squads cleared residential areas of unexploded shells.
Despite the reaching of a ceasefire, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir urged residents not to rush back pending area sanitization. In Punjab, although markets are bustling, some schools and universities remained closed. The atmosphere in border districts, such as Pathankot and Ferozepur, normalized.
In Rajasthan, sightings of potential drone activity prompted a blackout alert, but no drones were downed. Overall, a sense of normalcy has returned, with the Indian Army reporting a peaceful night along the International border, marking the first calm period in recent days.
