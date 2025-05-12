Ceasefire Sparks Economic Optimism As India-Pakistan Tensions Calm

India and Pakistan's top military officials engaged in a direct communication to solidify the recent ceasefire agreement between the two nations, signaling a pause in the fierce military exchanges observed last week. This development follows intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump, who mediated to halt the conflict, citing trade interests as a significant factor.

As the ceasefire holds, markets in both countries are showing positive signs. India's Nifty 50 index marked its best session in months, while Pakistan's bonds performed impressively. Reopening of 32 airports in India post-conflict is another sign of normalcy returning, even as certain schools remain shut as a precaution.

Despite the official ceasefire, tensions remain palpable, especially in regions close to the border. India maintains its stance of holding Pakistan accountable for supporting insurgencies, while Pakistan refutes such claims, awaiting neutral examination of the allegations. The global community, including China, has expressed readiness to assist in fostering a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)