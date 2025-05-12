Left Menu

Beware of Cyber Threats Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions, Warns Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda warns the public of cybercriminals exploiting the Indo-Pak conflict via phishing scams, fake news, and malicious links. He urges citizens to verify information from official sources and be cautious with unverified content, advising against downloading suspicious files or clicking unknown links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:25 IST
The Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, has issued a stern warning to the public about the rising threat of cybercriminals taking advantage of the current Indo-Pak conflict. These criminals are using phishing scams, fake news, and malicious links to deceive individuals and commit cyber fraud.

Commissioner Dayananda emphasized the importance of verifying information through official government websites and social media handles. He advised people to double-check content before forwarding or reacting to avoid falling victim to these scams.

In a video message posted on the Bengaluru Police's official 'X' account, he highlighted tactics such as fake video links and phishing emails claiming urgent updates or job opportunities. He urged the public to delete suspicious messages and report incidents to the cybercrime helpline or cybercrime.gov.in if they suspect they have been targeted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

