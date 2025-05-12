Urging Action: Cross-Border Smuggling Threat in Punjab

In a passionate appeal, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to label cross-border drug and arms smuggling as 'acts of terrorism.' The issue, Aujla notes, has deeply impacted the Sikh community in Punjab, with over two lakh lives claimed to date.

Aujla highlights the dire situation in the border areas of Amritsar district, where drone-facilitated smuggling has wreaked havoc, prompting many young people to consider leaving India. The Congress leader describes the situation as a 'sustained and deliberate assault' on the youths and families of Punjab, equating it to an act of war.

The letter to the Prime Minister also raises concerns about potential complicity among officials and systemic elements enabling the smuggling operations. Aujla's plea goes beyond an appeal, representing a demand from the people of this troubled border region.

