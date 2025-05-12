Left Menu

Court Halts Suspension of Kanpur ACP Amidst Controversy

The Allahabad High Court temporarily halted the suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohammad Mohsin Khan in a sexual harassment case. The court directed the state to respond by July 28. Khan challenged his suspension, disputing the misconduct charges related to his alleged affair with a complainant.

Updated: 12-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Monday issued an interim stay on the suspension of Mohammad Mohsin Khan, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Kanpur, amidst charges of sexual harassment. Justice K S Pawar directed the state government to file its response by July 28.

The suspension was challenged by Khan who argued that the recommendation for his suspension was made without an independent application of mind. His counsel contended that under Rule 29(1) of the UP Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1956, the alleged relationship does not amount to misconduct.

The case revolves around allegations by an IIT Kanpur scholar, who accused Khan of sexual exploitation under deceitful marriage promises. An FIR was filed against him in December 2024. The court has protected Khan from arrest since December last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

