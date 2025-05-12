Punjab Police Crackdown Unveils Cross-Border Drug Cartels

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have disbanded a drug cartel associated with a Turkey-based smuggler, arresting three of its operatives. The crackdown led to the seizure of 1.01 kg of heroin and Rs 1.06 crore in hawala transactions, including a cash counting machine and a vehicle.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the operation focused on a notorious smuggler, Nav Bhullar, whose local network was managed by Gurdeep Singh from Amritsar. Singh's arrest uncovered the participation of two more operatives, Pardeep Sharma and Mani Sharma, crucial in moving drug money.

In a separate case, Fazilka Police nabbed another trio involved in cross-district drug trafficking, recovering 60,000 Tramadol tablets. Investigations continue to untangle these extensive drug networks, with both cases currently being prosecuted under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)