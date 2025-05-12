Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown Unveils Cross-Border Drug Cartels

Punjab Police dismantled a drug cartel linked to a Turkish smuggler, arresting three operatives and seizing heroin, cash, and a car. This operation, alongside another involving pharmaceutical drugs, led to the arrest of six smugglers and the recovery of large quantities of drugs, underlining ongoing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking.

Chandigarh | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:03 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have disbanded a drug cartel associated with a Turkey-based smuggler, arresting three of its operatives. The crackdown led to the seizure of 1.01 kg of heroin and Rs 1.06 crore in hawala transactions, including a cash counting machine and a vehicle.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the operation focused on a notorious smuggler, Nav Bhullar, whose local network was managed by Gurdeep Singh from Amritsar. Singh's arrest uncovered the participation of two more operatives, Pardeep Sharma and Mani Sharma, crucial in moving drug money.

In a separate case, Fazilka Police nabbed another trio involved in cross-district drug trafficking, recovering 60,000 Tramadol tablets. Investigations continue to untangle these extensive drug networks, with both cases currently being prosecuted under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

