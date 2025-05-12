Left Menu

From Belief to Tragedy: The Canal Incident

In a shocking incident in Faridabad, a woman named Megha Lukra threw her two-year-old son into a canal after a tantrik convinced her he was a 'jinn.' Authorities are intensely searching for the child, while both Megha and the tantrik, Mita Bhatia, are in police custody.

From Belief to Tragedy: The Canal Incident
In a disturbing case from Faridabad, a woman, Megha Lukra, allegedly threw her toddler into a canal, motivated by a tantrik's claim that the child was a 'jinn,' authorities revealed on Monday.

The incident occurred when Megha, after leaving her home in Sainik colony, hurled her two-year-old son from the BPTP bridge into the Agra Canal. Fortunately, passersby noticed her actions and swiftly reported to the police, resulting in her arrest.

A combined team of police, fire department, State Disaster Management, and local divers is actively searching for the child. The tantrik, Mita Bhatia, also apprehended by the police, allegedly convinced Megha that her son was destined to bring catastrophe to her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

