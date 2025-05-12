South Africa Rejects Claims of Afrikaner Persecution After U.S. Refugee Move

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has strongly refuted recent claims that white South Africans—particularly Afrikaners and white farmers—are facing racial persecution, following reports that 49 Afrikaners were granted refugee status by the Trump administration in the United States.

The group departed South Africa on Sunday and is expected to arrive at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Monday. According to reports, the group claimed they were victims of “unjust racial discrimination,” prompting their asylum request and subsequent relocation to the United States.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday, where he also addressed South Africa’s upcoming G20 presidency, Minister Lamola firmly rejected the narrative that white South Africans are persecuted to the extent of qualifying for refugee status under international law.

“We have stated... that, in line with the international definition, they do not qualify for that status, according to us, and there is no persecution of Afrikaners in South Africa,” Lamola emphasized.

Government Dismisses Refugee Claims as Baseless

Minister Lamola clarified that crime in South Africa is a national issue impacting all racial and ethnic groups equally, rather than being racially motivated against specific communities. He noted that while farm attacks do occur and impact white farmers, this is part of broader criminal trends in the country and not evidence of systemic targeting.

“Crime in South Africa affects everyone, irrespective of race and gender,” Lamola stated. “There is a more pronounced crime that we are dealing with, which the President has declared a pandemic—that is gender-based violence, which is a societal challenge.”

He added that available data from the South African Police Service (SAPS) do not support allegations of racially motivated crimes specifically targeting Afrikaners.

Afrikaner Groups Distance Themselves from Persecution Narrative

Minister Lamola also pointed out that several Afrikaner civil society groups have publicly denounced the notion that the community is under racial persecution. He stated that these organizations have reaffirmed their commitment to engaging in constructive dialogue within the South African democratic framework.

“We’re glad that a number of organisations, even from Afrikaner structures, have denounced this so-called ‘persecution’,” said Lamola.

He stressed that South Africa’s constitutional and legal mechanisms offer sufficient recourse for citizens to voice grievances and pursue justice through legitimate and democratic channels.

“Our legislation provides sufficient platforms for any issue to be ventilated… White South Africans, including Afrikaners, have voiced their views in this regard, and we welcome that as the government of South Africa,” he added.

U.S. Decision Sparks Debate

The decision by the Trump administration to approve the refugee claims has stirred international attention and domestic debate in South Africa. Lamola expressed skepticism about the validity of the process, asserting that the individuals could not provide evidence of persecution and were vetted through routine procedures, including criminal record checks conducted by SAPS.

“They can’t provide any proof of prosecution because there’s none,” Lamola noted.

South Africa’s Role in the G20

Turning to matters of global diplomacy, Lamola addressed the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit, for which South Africa currently holds the rotating presidency. He confirmed that invitations have been extended to a number of African nations and international entities, reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to inclusive multilateral engagement.

Participation by geopolitical heavyweights such as the United States and Russia remains at their discretion, he noted, in line with standard G20 protocols. Any additional guest invitations will require consensus from all G20 member states.

“South Africa has extended invitations to African countries and other global entities, with any further invitations requiring consensus among G20 members,” Lamola said.

Final Word: Misinformation and Domestic Engagement

Minister Lamola concluded his briefing by underscoring the government’s stance against disinformation campaigns that portray South Africa as a country hostile to its white minority. He called on both domestic and international actors to engage through transparent, factual, and legal means when addressing sensitive social issues.

“We encourage more of such engagements and platforms to clarify on the world stage this disinformation,” Lamola concluded.

The government’s firm denial of racial persecution underscores its broader commitment to nation-building, equality, and the rule of law—principles that it views as fundamental pillars of South Africa’s democracy.