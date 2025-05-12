Bold Capture: Snatchers Arrested After Firing at Delhi Police
Two snatchers fired at Delhi traffic police while escaping after snatching a gold chain in Shahdara. The suspects, Imran and Waris, were apprehended with public assistance. The police recovered the stolen chain and firearms. The incident occurred near a petrol pump, leading to a case being filed.
In a dramatic encounter on Monday evening, Delhi police arrested two chain-snatchers who opened fire during their escape attempt in Shahdara. The sequence of events unfolded when Imran, 27, and Waris, 30, targeted a man named Rahul in Chetak Market, causing a massive stir.
The suspects attempted to flee the scene on a motorcycle, prompting a swift response from local traffic police at Chintamani Chowk. Despite the suspects' attempt to fire at the officers, the traffic personnel, aided by nearby civilians, managed to overpower the assailants.
The two men were discovered carrying two country-made pistols and the stolen gold chain. Following their apprehension, a case was registered, and authorities are now conducting further investigations into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
