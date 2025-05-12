Bold Capture: Snatchers Arrested After Firing at Delhi Police

In a dramatic encounter on Monday evening, Delhi police arrested two chain-snatchers who opened fire during their escape attempt in Shahdara. The sequence of events unfolded when Imran, 27, and Waris, 30, targeted a man named Rahul in Chetak Market, causing a massive stir.

The suspects attempted to flee the scene on a motorcycle, prompting a swift response from local traffic police at Chintamani Chowk. Despite the suspects' attempt to fire at the officers, the traffic personnel, aided by nearby civilians, managed to overpower the assailants.

The two men were discovered carrying two country-made pistols and the stolen gold chain. Following their apprehension, a case was registered, and authorities are now conducting further investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)