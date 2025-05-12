Forgery Scandal: NCP Leader Deepak Mankar Under Investigation

The Nationalist Congress Party's Pune city chief, Deepak Mankar, has been implicated in a forgery scandal, according to the police. The case also involves Raunak Jain and Shantanu Kukde, who were named in a First Information Report.

Shantanu Kukde, already in custody for another case involving allegations of rape, is allegedly connected to dubious financial transactions through his NGO, the Red House Foundation. Authorities detected suspicious account activities involving Kukde, Jain, and others.

The investigation reveals a transaction of Rs 1.18 crore, which was supposedly part of a land deal between Mankar and Jain. However, the document supporting the land transaction appeared forged. Charges of forgery have been filed, as the inquiry delves deeper.

(With inputs from agencies.)