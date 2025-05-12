Left Menu

Forgery Scandal: NCP Leader Deepak Mankar Under Investigation

Deepak Mankar, NCP Pune city chief, along with Raunak Jain and Shantanu Kukde, is accused of forgery to hide financial dealings. The police uncovered dubious transactions linking Kukde's NGO with Mankar's accounts. The alleged fraudulent document involved a land deal between Mankar and Jain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:02 IST
Forgery Scandal: NCP Leader Deepak Mankar Under Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party's Pune city chief, Deepak Mankar, has been implicated in a forgery scandal, according to the police. The case also involves Raunak Jain and Shantanu Kukde, who were named in a First Information Report.

Shantanu Kukde, already in custody for another case involving allegations of rape, is allegedly connected to dubious financial transactions through his NGO, the Red House Foundation. Authorities detected suspicious account activities involving Kukde, Jain, and others.

The investigation reveals a transaction of Rs 1.18 crore, which was supposedly part of a land deal between Mankar and Jain. However, the document supporting the land transaction appeared forged. Charges of forgery have been filed, as the inquiry delves deeper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025