Punjab's Battle Against Drugs Intensifies with Massive Crackdown

Punjab Police have registered 6,280 first information reports and arrested 10,444 drug smugglers as part of 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', a campaign to eradicate the state's drug menace. Directed by DGP Gaurav Yadav, the operations have led to significant drug seizures including heroin, opium, and cannabis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Punjab's relentless fight to combat drug abuse, authorities have registered over 6,000 reports and arrested more than 10,000 individuals involved in drug smuggling. This comes as the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign marked its 72nd day since its initiation on March 1st.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has tasked top police officials to spearhead efforts to make Punjab a drug-free state. Under the leadership of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, numerous operations, including raids and night domination exercises, have been executed to tackle drug problems throughout the region.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla reported significant drug seizures, including 398 kg of heroin and 186 kg of opium. Additionally, a comprehensive three-pronged strategy focusing on enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention is being employed to tackle the drug crisis, with 104 individuals already receiving rehabilitation treatment.

