Punjab's Battle Against Drugs Intensifies with Massive Crackdown

In Punjab's relentless fight to combat drug abuse, authorities have registered over 6,000 reports and arrested more than 10,000 individuals involved in drug smuggling. This comes as the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign marked its 72nd day since its initiation on March 1st.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has tasked top police officials to spearhead efforts to make Punjab a drug-free state. Under the leadership of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, numerous operations, including raids and night domination exercises, have been executed to tackle drug problems throughout the region.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla reported significant drug seizures, including 398 kg of heroin and 186 kg of opium. Additionally, a comprehensive three-pronged strategy focusing on enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention is being employed to tackle the drug crisis, with 104 individuals already receiving rehabilitation treatment.

