Tragic Incident in Delhi: Family Succumbs to Toxic Fumes in Manufacturing Unit

In a heartbreaking incident on Monday morning, three members of a family died after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes within their bike horn manufacturing unit in North Delhi's Sangam Park area, authorities reported.

Police identified the deceased as Hardeep Singh, aged 40, his son Jagdish Singh, 16, and daughter Hargul Kaur, 15. Hardeep's wife, Harpreet Kaur, 38, is hospitalized in critical condition. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), Bhisham Singh, disclosed that the tragedy unfolded at DSIDC Shed number 63, where the family ran their small-scale business.

Preliminary investigations hint at financial distress potentially driving the suspected suicide. A police source noted a child informed a relative before collapsing, enabling emergency services to be alerted. While Hardeep Singh and his children succumbed during treatment at Hindu Rao Hospital, efforts to save Harpreet Kaur continue. Police have now sealed the site for forensic examination and a case is being registered, with ongoing investigations to determine the tragedy's exact circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)