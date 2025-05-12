Left Menu

Turkish Company's Airport Operations Under Fire from Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, is demanding the suspension of Celebi NAS Airport Services India's operations. Concerns arise from Turkey's backing of Pakistan, posing a potential national security risk at Indian airports, particularly in Mumbai. MLA Murji Patel stresses urgent action to protect national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:43 IST
Raising alarms over a Turkish firm's involvement in airport services in India, the Shiv Sena, under Eknath Shinde's leadership, is advocating for the revocation of Celebi NAS Airport Services India's rights to operate. Citing Turkey's recent expressions of support for Pakistan in military conflicts with India, the Sena argues the presence of Turkish-affiliated companies poses a national security threat.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel articulated these concerns in a formal letter to the Chief Airport Officer, emphasizing the sensitive geopolitical climate influenced by Turkey's stance. The operations at Mumbai and other key Indian airports run by Celebi NAS are scrutinized as potentially compromising safety and security protocols in critical infrastructure zones.

The letter demands immediate investigation into Celebi's ownership and prompts Mumbai International Airport Limited to retract the company's operational permissions. This decisive step is essential, the Sena states, to ensure that no vulnerabilities compromise the country's strategic aviation interests.

