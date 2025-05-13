Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: UK and Canada Align

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed strengthening trade, commercial, and defence ties. They reiterated their commitment to aiding Ukraine's quest for peace and touched upon King Charles' forthcoming visit to Canada.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks aimed at bolstering trade, commercial, and defence collaborations. A statement released by the Canadian prime minister's office highlighted their agreement on strengthening these ties between the two allied nations.

The discussions also encompassed the leaders' mutual commitment to supporting Ukraine in its pursuit of a just peace, showcasing their unified stance on international security issues.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that King Charles is slated to visit Canada later this month, emphasizing the longstanding and evolving relationship between the UK and Canada.

