California Gov. Newsom's Hard Stance on Homelessness Sparks Debate

California Governor Gavin Newsom has urged cities and counties to implement bans on camping in public areas, intensifying his approach to combat the state's homelessness crisis. The governor's proposal comes amid a significant rise in California's homeless population, currently numbering around 180,000 individuals.

Newsom, eyeing potential candidacy for the presidency in 2028, has positioned himself against the expansion of homeless encampments, recommending a statewide ordinance for cities to remove tents and semi-permanent shelters from public spaces. The directive requires officials to notify the unhoused at least 48 hours in advance, assuring efforts to find alternative accommodations.

However, the plan has met with opposition from advocates highlighting the persistent issues of housing shortages and prohibitive costs. Critics argue that the governmental strategy targets symptoms rather than addressing foundational economic matters. Meanwhile, conservative groups advise adopting stricter enforcement practices seen in Republican-led states.

(With inputs from agencies.)