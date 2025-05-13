Natalia Siniawski reports that on May 12, the respective top diplomats from Kenya and the Dominican Republic met in Santo Domingo. They collectively appealed for enhanced international funding for the UN-backed security mission in Haiti.

The Dominican Foreign Minister, Roberto Alvarez, alongside Kenya's Musalia Mudavadi, voiced concerns over the mission's limitations. The Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti faces challenges in controlling gang violence, primarily due to inadequate financial and logistical backing.

Data reveals that since Kenya deployed officers in June 2024, the mission's potential has been hampered by unmet funding. With violence in Haiti escalating, the ministers urged global partners to honor their financial commitments and increase support to help stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)