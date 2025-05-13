Trump's Gulf Swing: Major Deals, Geopolitical Underpinnings

U.S. President Donald Trump will begin a significant Middle East tour on Tuesday, aiming to secure massive economic deals over a four-day period. The trip, focusing on economic collaborations, comes amidst growing geopolitical tensions, such as the Ukraine war and Iranian nuclear threat.

Trump will kick off the tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, attending the Saudi-US Investment Forum. Accompanying him are notable U.S. business figures, including Elon Musk. Trump's administration aims to announce investments worth trillions with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

Despite regional conflicts, Trump's current visit will concentrate primarily on business, avoiding broader geopolitical and security discussions. Potential arms deals and extensions of the Abraham Accords could be overshadowed by investments and luxury gifts docketed for the U.S. president.

(With inputs from agencies.)